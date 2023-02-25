The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,935 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $54.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $44.75.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 51.03%.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

