The Cato Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:CATO)

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

Cato has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.8% annually over the last three years.

Cato Stock Performance

CATO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.24. 72,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,938. Cato has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.70 million, a P/E ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cato

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cato by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Cato in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Cato by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cato during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Cato during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cato from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

About Cato

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Credit. The Retail segment includes the retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services.

