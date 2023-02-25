The Cato Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:CATO)

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.
Cato has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.8% annually over the last three years.
Cato Stock Performance
CATO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.24. 72,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,938. Cato has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.70 million, a P/E ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cato from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
About Cato
The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Credit. The Retail segment includes the retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services.
