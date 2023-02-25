The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €63.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price target on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BFSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on Befesa in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

BFSA opened at €48.24 ($51.32) on Wednesday. Befesa has a 52-week low of €29.04 ($30.89) and a 52-week high of €73.60 ($78.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.29. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.45.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

