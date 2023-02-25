The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,630.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Booking from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,619.16.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,452.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,537.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,280.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,030.63. The stock has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 99.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 121.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.