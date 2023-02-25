The Graph Price Down 9% Over Last 7 Days (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One The Graph token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 9% lower against the dollar. The Graph has a market cap of $1.37 billion and $87.93 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,592,710,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,820,874,879 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

