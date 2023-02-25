The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.50

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.50 and traded as low as $42.02. The InterGroup shares last traded at $42.02, with a volume of 289 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut The InterGroup from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get The InterGroup alerts:

The InterGroup Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The InterGroup

The InterGroup Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Get Rating ) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.23% of The InterGroup worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.