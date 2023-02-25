The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.50

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.50 and traded as low as $42.02. The InterGroup shares last traded at $42.02, with a volume of 289 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet cut The InterGroup from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
The InterGroup Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The InterGroup
The InterGroup Company Profile
InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The InterGroup (INTG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.