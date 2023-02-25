The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Position Lifted by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for about 1.1% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.07% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.01. 881,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,583. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $51.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average is $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.10.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $34,485.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and sold 27,160 shares valued at $1,224,657. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

