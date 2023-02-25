The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.66-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $503.50 million-$518.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $495.86 million.
The Pennant Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ PNTG traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.85. 160,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,783. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.07 million, a P/E ratio of 692.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PNTG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.60.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Pennant Group Company Profile
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.