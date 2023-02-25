The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.66-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $503.50 million-$518.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $495.86 million.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNTG traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.85. 160,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,783. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.07 million, a P/E ratio of 692.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNTG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John G. Nackel bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $202,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,264.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

