The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.23

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.23 and traded as low as $35.90. The Sage Group shares last traded at $36.06, with a volume of 8,146 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SGPYY shares. Barclays upped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.67) to GBX 775 ($9.33) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($8.73) to GBX 780 ($9.39) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.39) to GBX 950 ($11.44) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $782.29.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.52.
The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.
