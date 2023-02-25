The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion. The Shyft Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.97-$1.59 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.56. 361,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $42.25. The company has a market cap of $896.39 million, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHYF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised The Shyft Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $367,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,473.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in The Shyft Group by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in The Shyft Group by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in The Shyft Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in The Shyft Group by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

