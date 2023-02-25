The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,943 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 891,329 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $21,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,710,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 20.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $399,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,204,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 570,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,424,000 after purchasing an additional 142,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.94.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $77.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

