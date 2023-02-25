The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Sells $117,818.16 in Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brent Woodford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69.

On Thursday, January 12th, Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.4 %

DIS opened at $100.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $183.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.97. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

