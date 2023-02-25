Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,473 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Theravance Biopharma worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth $659,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $588,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $315,000.

In related news, CEO Rick E. Winningham sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,797 shares in the company, valued at $15,115,418.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $9.87 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.94 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

