Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Shares Up 2.2%

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.28). 13,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 302,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.27).

Thruvision Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £33.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.09.

Get Thruvision Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Victoria Balchin purchased 45,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,981.62 ($12,020.26). Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thruvision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thruvision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.