Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. Thryv has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Thryv

Institutional Trading of Thryv

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,431 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,457.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Thryv during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Thryv by 56.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Thryv by 1,180.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

(Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.