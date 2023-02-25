Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,419 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.82% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Performance

Shares of TBCP opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.