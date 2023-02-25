Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Timbercreek Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TF stock opened at C$8.13 on Friday. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$6.87 and a 12-month high of C$9.70. The company has a current ratio of 147.46, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$682.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TF. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.96 price objective (down from C$10.23) on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

