Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TITN. B. Riley initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Titan Machinery stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.79. The stock had a trading volume of 172,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.68. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.68. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $668.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 29.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

