TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Trading Down 0.6%

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.32 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.41 ($0.04). Approximately 5,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 7,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.43 ($0.04).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.42.

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

