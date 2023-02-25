TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 115,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 549,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,560,000 after acquiring an additional 145,400 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 808.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($72.34) to €73.00 ($77.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

Shares of TTE traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.60. 2,240,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,408. The stock has a market cap of $163.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $65.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.543 dividend. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Articles

