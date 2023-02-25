ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 (NASDAQ:TBLTW) Trading Up 14.3%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 (NASDAQ:TBLTW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 2,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 10,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.09.

About ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923

ToughBuilt Industries Inc is an advanced product design, manufacturer and distributor with emphasis on innovative products. Currently focused on tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries. The Company markets and distributes various home improvement and construction product lines for both the do-it-yourself and professional markets under the TOUGHBUILT brand name, within the global multibillion dollar per year tool market industry.

