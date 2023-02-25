TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TA. National Bankshares decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CSFB downgraded TransAlta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.94.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TSE TA opened at C$11.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.32. The firm has a market cap of C$3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.07. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$10.52 and a 52 week high of C$15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.30.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at TransAlta

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other TransAlta news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 112,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.98, for a total value of C$1,345,030.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,369,566.68. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.