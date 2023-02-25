Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 3,372 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 122.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,253,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,450,000 after purchasing an additional 346,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,843,000 after buying an additional 1,967,730 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,382,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,768,000 after buying an additional 50,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,048,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,834,000 after buying an additional 91,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $69.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

