Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1,636.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after buying an additional 96,901 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 571,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,054,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $125.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $144.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

