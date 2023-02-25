Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 6,987 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $83.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $121.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

