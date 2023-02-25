Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,661 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $41.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

