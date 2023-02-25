TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT Raised to $75.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Cowen from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $78.61 on Thursday. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average of $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 1.54.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total value of $808,722.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,785 shares in the company, valued at $26,088,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $635,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,808 shares in the company, valued at $876,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $808,722.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,088,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,765 shares of company stock worth $5,202,110 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

