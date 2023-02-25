Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.79% of Tredegar worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tredegar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 111.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 2,210.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tredegar in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TG stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 84,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,552. Tredegar Co. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through the following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

