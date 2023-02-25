Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Trinseo has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Trinseo has a payout ratio of 63.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trinseo to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Shares of TSE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 601,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,914. The stock has a market cap of $849.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.76 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

