Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 33,365 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4,185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after buying an additional 129,735 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $141.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.80 and its 200 day moving average is $149.72.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

