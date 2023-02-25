Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,132 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.18% of ABM Industries worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $44.72. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $115,718.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,715.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $115,718.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,715.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

