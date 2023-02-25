Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 42,791 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,791 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,828,000 after buying an additional 267,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,456,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,711,000 after purchasing an additional 312,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,572,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 161,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,564,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,331,000 after purchasing an additional 88,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,020,000 after acquiring an additional 671,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCPT. Evercore ISI lowered Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

