Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,846 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.14% of Viavi Solutions worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 38,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $85,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,698,176.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $85,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,698,176.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $150,135.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,778 shares of company stock worth $1,272,366. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

