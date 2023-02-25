Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.08% of Agree Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 88.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 36.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 38.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $62.63 and a 12 month high of $80.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average of $71.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Stories

