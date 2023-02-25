Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,401 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.07% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.3% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 686,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,831,000 after acquiring an additional 106,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Compass Point raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FRT opened at $107.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $128.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 92.51%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

