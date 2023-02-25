Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 34,433 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,433 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.39.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average is $52.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 924,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,411,641. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

