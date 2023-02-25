Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth $70,397,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,153,000 after buying an additional 226,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 68.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,924,000 after buying an additional 224,333 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,602,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,292,000 after acquiring an additional 192,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 15.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,294,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,209,000 after acquiring an additional 172,140 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.25.

IDEX Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IEX opened at $224.84 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

