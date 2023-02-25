Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Dana Wagner Sells 8,461 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,336,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.17. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $176.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Twilio by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.