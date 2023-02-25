Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC lessened its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 39.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Twilio by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TWLO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,342,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,005. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.02. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at $10,462,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,563 shares of company stock worth $1,888,289 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.96.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

