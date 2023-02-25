TXO Energy Partners (NYSE:TXO) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of TXO Energy Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TXO Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

TXO Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of TXO opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. TXO Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $24.55.

About TXO Energy Partners

TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

