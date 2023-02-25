U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of USPH traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,306. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $131.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.97.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,900 shares in the company, valued at $937,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,900 shares in the company, valued at $937,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $48,317.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,674.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,890 shares of company stock worth $962,916. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,351.7% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Stories

