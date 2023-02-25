U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.33. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $131.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day moving average is $85.97.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.44%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 550 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $48,317.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,674.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,890 shares of company stock valued at $962,916. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.