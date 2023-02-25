U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.45 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

U.S. Silica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLCA traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,947. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $929.72 million, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Silica

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,950.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 60.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,373 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 389.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 15th.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.