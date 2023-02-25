U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.45 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SLCA traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,947. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $929.72 million, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
In other U.S. Silica news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,950.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 15th.
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.
