U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.
U.S. Silica Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SLCA traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,816,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,947. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $929.72 million, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 2.64.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,273 shares in the company, valued at $928,950.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.
U.S. Silica Company Profile
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.
