U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,816,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,947. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $929.72 million, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 2.64.

In other news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,273 shares in the company, valued at $928,950.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,962,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $141,934,000 after purchasing an additional 107,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,562,000 after acquiring an additional 422,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 269,677 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,262,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,878,000 after acquiring an additional 318,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,863,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,792,000 after acquiring an additional 180,666 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

