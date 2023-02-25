Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$44.50 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Uni-Select Stock Performance

Shares of Uni-Select stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $32.82.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

