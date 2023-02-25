Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

UNS has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TSE UNS opened at C$40.28 on Tuesday. Uni-Select has a one year low of C$25.65 and a one year high of C$45.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

