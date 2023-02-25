Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Uniti Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years. Uniti Group has a dividend payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Uniti Group stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,706,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.22, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Uniti Group

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNIT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Further Reading

