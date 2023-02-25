Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Univar Solutions from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,645,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

