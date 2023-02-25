UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Tops $3.19 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.19 billion and approximately $2.05 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for approximately $3.34 or 0.00014444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00394948 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000839 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017342 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.3762928 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,722,583.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.