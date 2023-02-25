UNUS SED LEO Price Tops $3.34 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.18 billion and $1.07 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for $3.34 or 0.00014510 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.21 or 0.00401074 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000837 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00017252 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.33513984 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,220,726.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.